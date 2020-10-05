The Walking Dead showrunner teases “exciting twists” in bonus season 10 episodes

The explosive finale of The Walking Dead‘s 10th series may have only just aired, but showrunner Angela Kang has hinted that there’s even more to come in the six bonus episodes expected to air early next year.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Kang revealed the extra episodes will see some “exciting twists”.

“So, without getting too spoilery, I can tease that these six episodes to come, there will be some hopefully exciting twists in these stories. They dive really deeply into some of these characters that we have. It’s a kind of focused, almost more anthology-like storytelling in some of them,” she said.

While Kang didn’t go into too much detail about the twists, she did tease that we’ll “learn some things about Maggie [Lauren Cohan]”, who returned to the show during the series 10 finale after disappearing the season before.

She added: “And, you know, we will learn more about what happened at the end of what was our planned finale, episode 16, in the last few minutes of that episode.”

Season 10’s finale was originally meant to air in April, but due to COVID-19, the episode was pushed back to October and six bonus episodes were announced to round off the season next year.

The Walking Dead season 11, which is due to start filming this month, will be the show’s last, however Kang has revealed that it’ll be a “super-sized season in two parts”.

“We’re very much, right now, in a stage of trying to reorient to… like, production kind of running all the way through, rather than doing a certain number, and then there’s a large break while we’re just writing,” she said. “And, you know, we’re just trying to figure out how to tell a great story over the 30 episodes that we have yet to film and to air.”

Additional reporting by Michael Potts.