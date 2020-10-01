Jamie Foxx in final talks to return to Spider-Man as Electro

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final talks to return to the Spider-Man franchise, again starring as Electro, the shocking nemesis of the web-spinning superhero.

Electro was last seen opposite Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in which he departed at the hands of Peter and girlfriend Gwen Stacey (Emma Stone) after causing a blackout in the movie’s climax.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 wasn’t considered a success despite earning $709 million (£550 million) at the box office. However, Foxx (who won the Best Actor Oscar for Ray in 2004) remains one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and is currently appearing in Netflix superhero movie Project Power.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are producing the latest instalment of the Spider-Man franchise, which will star Tom Holland after the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

H Jon Watts is again in the director’s chair for the blockbuster, which is currently scheduled for 5th November 2021 although, like all productions, is subject to the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hollywood Reporter remarked that Foxx’s casting was a left field call as Electro was a character from the Sony Pictures line of Spider-Man films, which included Tobey Maguire’s original trilogy and Garfield’s two films.

Foxx’s return as Electro would mark a further merging of the Sony Pictures line with Marvel Studios’, which is behind the more recent Holland films.

According to THR, the Sony/Marvel deal led directly to Holland starring as the superhero in the Avengers movies and Marvel talent such as Robert Downey Jr appearing in Sony’s solo Spider-Man films.

Besides Foxx and Holland the cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori.

The untitled Spider-Man film will start filming in Atlanta, Georgia, this autumn.

