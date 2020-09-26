Samuel L. Jackson set to reprise Nick Fury role in new Marvel series

Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly set to reprise the role of Nick Fury in a new Marvel series currently in development at Disney+.

According to Variety, the actor – who famously portrayed Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all the way back to the post-credits scene in the first Iron Man film – will once again put on his iconic eye patch to play the monocular head of the clandestine government agency S.H.I.E.L.D.

The exact plot details of the show are being kept under wraps, however, multiple sources say Jackson will reprise his role, with Kyle Bradstreet is being attached to write and executive produce.

Like all the other Marvel shows at Disney+, Marvel Studios will produce.

Jackson has appeared in multiple films within the MCU. He most recently portrayed Fury in Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain Marvel which was released in March and featured Jackson as Fury once again but, set in the 90s before the character lost his eye.

It marked the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans saw the character without his eye patch.

He also played the character in two episodes of the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fans last saw Fury in the post-credits scene of Far From Home where he was onboard a Skrull ship somewhere in deep space.

Jackson recently admitted he can’t remember his lines as Nick Fury unless he wears an eye patch.

Speaking in an interview with SFX magazine (via Games Radar), he said: “I discovered on the first Captain America that I couldn’t learn lines with two eyes open and do them with one eye covered.

“So now when I’m actually doing Nick Fury I cover my left eye when I’m learning my lines, so I still have the full visualisation in my head. It’s a very weird thing but it works.”