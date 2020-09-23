Black Widow, Eternals and other blockbusters pushed back to 2021 by Disney

The coronavirus pandemic has struck again! The world’s biggest production company, Walt Disney Co, has announced delays for a raft of its biggest upcoming movies, including Black Widow, Eternals, Death on the Nile and more.

The delays have also affected much-anticipated titles from its subsidiary company, 20th Century Studios.

The headline title, Marvel adaptation Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, has moved seven months, from this November to 7th May 2021.

Steven Spielberg’s reboot of the classic musical West Side Story has been delayed an entire year and now won’t screen until 10th December 2021.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani responded on Twitter: “Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the right & responsible decision. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is more important than health & lives. I can’t tell ppl to go to a movie theater until I feel safe going to one. Take care of yourselves. I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Deadline reported that the latest delays were due to the continued closure of cinemas in New York and Los Angeles and the coronavirus case spikes in the UK and Europe.

The delayed Disney and 20th Century Studios movies are:

Death on the Nile (20th Century Studios) previously set to be released 23rd October moves to 18th December 2020.

The Empty Man (20th Century Studios) previously set for 4th December moves to 23rd October 2021.

Black Widow (Disney/Marvel) previously set for 6th November moves to 7th May 2021.

Eternals (Disney/Marvel) previously set for 12th February 2021, moves to 5th November.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney/Marvel) previously set for 7th May 7 2021, moves to 9th July 9 2021.

Untitled Disney event film (Disney) previously set for 9th July 9 2021, is removed from the schedule.

Deep Water (20th Century Studios) previously set for 13th November, moves to 13th August 2021.

Untitled 20th Century (20th Century Studios) previously set for 13th August 2021, is removed from the schedule.

West Side Story (20th Century Studios) previously set for 18th December moves to 10th December 2021.

The King’s Man (20th Century Studios) previously set for 26th February 2021, moves to 12th February 2021.

Non-Disney blockbusters currently still scheduled to screen in 2020 include Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007, No Time to Die, which is still scheduled for 20th November in the US (12th November in the UK) and Pixar’s Souls, which is out the same day.

