The Walking Dead’s Maggie star talks season 10 filming and spin-off opportunities

The Walking Dead Lauren Cohan has opened up about the ending of the zombie apocalypse series.

The actress, who plays Maggie Rhee, has confirmed she will not only feature in the season 10 finale, but also the bumper eleventh season of the drama. As previously reported, the last run of the show will feature 14 episodes, to be released over the span of 2021 and 2022.

“We have two calendar years’ worth of stuff to shoot, so it’s still going to be on television for a significant period, but I feel two ways about it,” The Walking Dead star explained during an interview on US talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She added: “I kind of got excited when we first announced [it was ending], just because fans and everybody who’s watched all this time and been part of our invested family is.

“We’re so lucky we’ve been going so long and it’s so exciting to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this final season and watch it together’, and it makes me appreciate it.”

Referring to the future Walking Dead spin-offs, Cohan added: “People are so hungry for our whole universe still that it’s exciting because there will be spin-off possibilities.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a new series set in the same universe as the core zombie drama, is set to premiere in late 2020. It follows a group of teenagers born and raised in a post-apocalyptic society ruled by undead monsters.

The season 10 finale of The Walking Dead was forced to had to be postponed from its own April premiere date.

The Walking Dead will next return to AMC in the US on 4th October to air the episode originally planned as its 10th season finale, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six bonus episodes, announced in July, will now bring season 10 due to a close in early 2021.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.