What age rating is Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and is it suitable for kids?

The new animated Netflix series is intended for younger viewers, but still has some scary moments.

JURASSIC WORLD: CAMP CRETACEOUS

New animated spin-off Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is firmly aimed at kids, with the series (which is set at the same time as 2015’s Jurassic World) delivering a slightly lighter slice of dino-peril than the live-action movies. But just what age range is it suitable for, and how young is too young to enjoy it?

According to Netflix themselves the series is rated PG – aka Parental Guidance – based on some scenes of violence that parents may think is inappropriate for children. In other words, while the series is considered suitable for under-12s there are scarier moments that could spook younger children.

So what are these scary moments? As with any Jurassic movie (Park OR World) there are plenty of tense scenes where our heroes have to avoid deadly dinosaurs, whether they’re creeping quietly away from their pursuers or high-tailing it across Isla Nublar.

And yes, there are scenes of dinosaurs attacking people – but unlike the also-PG Jurassic Park or its sequels, most of the real violence takes place off-camera and out of sight, without the hints of blood or gore from the original. It’s a family series, and not more brutal than your average show in that genre.

In other words the series is occasionally scary for younger kids, rather than frightening, more like an episode of Doctor Who with monsters than a horror or action movie. It’s unlikely to be too scary for any but the youngest children, so as with any PG movie it’ll be up to parents to decide exactly how much their kids can handle.

Though of course, if they’re terrified of dinosaurs in general, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous may not be the release for them…

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is streaming on Netflix UK now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

