The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars share on-set photos as production on the Marvel series resumes

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have been sharing photos from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the much-anticipated live-action Marvel series which was supposed to debut on Disney+ in August.

As with the industry world-wide, production shut down on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March, throwing the production schedule into chaos.

The series pits two friends of Captain American (Chris Evans), Sam Wilson (Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Stan), joining forces once again in a TV spin-off. It’s clear from the posts that Mackie (The Falcon) and Stan (the Winter Soldier) were excited to be back in costume and back in action.

Stan posted: “Friends. Social distancing since November ’19”

Mackie took to Twitter to celebrate the resumption. “The Boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing…” The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing… #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020