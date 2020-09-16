Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The rise and fall of Peter Cushing

As confusing as Doctor Who canon already is in the main series, it gets even wilder when you factor in Peter Cushing’s Dalek movies, remakes of classic William Hartnell stories that give a Technicolour regeneration to the older adventures.

Now, thanks to a new BritBox deal both films – Dr. Who and the Daleks and Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. – will be readily available for fans to watch and compare to the main series to their heart’s content. But are they actually worth watching? And how influential were the films to the main series anyway?

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we take a look at the films through new eyes, introducing them to a new audience – which includes one of our hosts, shock horror – and putting them in a wider historical (and cultural) context.

Which TARDIS innovation made its way to the main series in 2005? Which future Doctor Who star was lurking among the cast? What made the movie Daleks cooler, and how did the Cushing Doctor almost make his way into the 2013 anniversary special?

Plus, we unspool the ongoing mystery of Susie Who, compare and contrast the film and TV TARDIS-es and discover the truth about the cancelled third film – as well as Peter Cushing’s surprising Doctor Who afterlife.

