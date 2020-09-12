Wonder Woman 1984 gets pushed to Christmas release date

Alas, Diana Prince will no longer be saving the day this October, with Wonder Woman 1984 – the sequel to director Patty Jenkins’ original 2017 film starring Gal Gadot – shifting its release date again to December 25th, aka Christmas Day.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” Jenkins said in a release.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Originally scheduled to release in June, the closure of cinemas due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic meant that Wonder Woman 1984’s release was pushed a number of times, first to mid-August then to October 2nd, where it remained until this latest shift.

Fans had hoped that the release of fellow Warner Bros blockbuster Tenet would signal the superhero sequel could stick to its release date, but according to the Hollywood Reporter Tenet’s relatively slow opening – and a hope that the longer it plays in cinemas, the more money it might recoup – could have actually caused the move instead, with WB unwilling to release a new film and essentially compete with themselves.

The continued closure of lucrative markets in America like Los Angeles and New York may have also influenced the decision, with Warner Bros potentially hoping that by the end of December cinemas may be in a healthier state and ready for another blockbuster.

It’s unclear what this change means for other films in WB’s stable – Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which recently released its first trailer, may yet shift from its December 18th release according to some pundits – or rivals from other companies, such as Marvel/Disney’s Black Widow which is currently set to release at the end of October in the UK.

Still, one thing is for sure – the era of delayed and cancelled movie releases is still far from over.

