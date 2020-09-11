Zendaya teases Dune role, revealing she only filmed for four days

It’s fair to say that the cast for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune film is extremely star-studded, but one actor who, it seems, only has a minor role in the sci-fi epic is Zendaya.

Advertisement

The Spider-Man star has revealed that her role in the film is “very, very small”, explaining she only filmed for four days.

She is playing Chani in the film, a member of the Fremen who also happens to be the love interest of Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides.

But speaking to Empire, Zendaya said, “My part is very, very small in this movie and that’s why I’m so excited to see it, to see what everyone’s been up to.

“[Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses. She’s a fighter, that’s what her people are.

“I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun.”

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Even if Zendaya’s part is relatively small, however, there are plenty of other actors who will provide the film with star-power, with the cast including Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgaard, to name a few.

Anticipation for the film, which is based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name, went up a few notches this week when the first Due trailer dropped, giving fans a first glimpse at what to expect from the epic and showing the huge scale of the film.

David Lynch first adapted Herbert’s novel into a film of the same name back in 1984 starring Kyle MacLachlan, and other adaptations have been attempted and scrapped over the years.

In Lynch’s film, Zendaya’s character Chani was played by Blade Runner star Sean Young.

Advertisement

Dune is scheduled for release in cinemas 18th December. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.