The Walking Dead stars speak out on upcoming Daryl and Carol spin-off

Two of the original stars of The Walking Dead have spoken out about their upcoming spin-off show, which was announced earlier this week.

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have played Daryl and Carol respectively on the popular series since it began back in 2010, with an as-yet-untitled spin-off show set to explore their relationship further.

Set to premiere in 2023, this latest addition to the expanding Walking Dead universe is still in the early planning stages, but that hasn’t stopped both actors from expressing their excitement for the project.

McBride said in a statement: “In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve… long been intrigued with Daryl and Carol, and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound.

“Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer — the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal,” she continued. “But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits.”

Reedus is also seizing the opportunity to explore his character further. He was first introduced as distant and unfriendly, but evolved over several seasons to become the central protagonist of the main The Walking Dead show.

He said: “Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favourite relationship on the show — sorry, Rick. I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”

The Daryl/Carol spin-off show will come courtesy of showrunner Angela Kang, as her follow-up project after The Walking Dead ends with season 11.

It joins Fear The Walking Dead and the upcoming Walking Dead: World Beyond on AMC’s line-up, which aims to continue the iconic franchise beyond the original series.

