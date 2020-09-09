Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The Daleks get a spin-off!

What do the Daleks get up to when the Doctor’s off fighting other extraterrestrial terrors? In new animated miniseries Daleks! we’ll find out, with the BBC announcing the new five-part story as part of the continuing Time Lord Victorious crossover project.

Advertisement

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast we delve into the new details of the new CG miniseries, share some extra casting secrets and take our best guess at what Daleks! will be like when it finally arrives this November.

Starring Joe Sugg and Anjli Mohindra among others and following a group of Daleks who are soon to appear in other Who media in the coming weeks, we’re sure that the news will have fans eager to see what the five 10-minute episodes will be like. And based on what one of its stars previously told us, it sounds like Whovians may have a lot to look forward to…

“It’s full-on dark action with great characters,” Nicholas Briggs, who stars in the series as the various Dalek characters, exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“And you maybe wouldn’t expect that from Daleks because you tend to think of them as a bit monotone but it’s there. It’s really intriguing.

“And it’s a proper serial in the fact that there’s a cliffhanger each time, and each cliffhanger leaves you thinking what could possibly happen next. So it’s a really compelling drama and lots of fun and something spectacular for all the family to look at. And, you know, great for kids. Great for adult fans as well for children of all ages.”

But will Daleks! be a one-off, or just the start in a long line of new Doctor Who animations? Taking a look back at the long history of Who cartoons and spin-offs in general, we’ll try to find out…

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Want more Doctor Who fun? Check out last week’s podcast about new Doctor debuts, a new trailer for the Fury of the Deep animation or Lucifer star Tom Ellis‘ thoughts about playing a particular Time Lord.

Advertisement

Daleks! will be free to watch on the Doctor Who YouTube channel from November. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.