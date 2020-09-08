Tom Ellis talks desire to play the Doctor: “Lucifer is my Doctor Who”

Tom Ellis may make a convincing Lord of Hell, currently starring in Lucifer season five, but it’s unlikely he’ll ever appear on our screens as the Time Lord in Doctor Who, despite previously harbouring a desire to take control of the TARDIS.

The actor stars as crime-solving devil Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer, adapted from the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, which was taken from the comic book series The Sandman. And Gaiman has previously written two episodes of Doctor Who.

Responding to the suggestion that he would make a great Doctor in the cult BBC series (the Thirteenth Doctor is currently being played by Jodie Whittaker), Ellis explained that, while he might have jumped at the chance before taking the lead in Lucifer, he isn’t sure his fans see him in the iconic role. He also described Lucifer as his very own Doctor Who, as the role is so “fulfilling”.

“Back in the day, I would have loved to have had an opportunity to play Doctor Who,” Ellis told Square Mile. “I just never think that ever would have happened. Partly because I’d have done this show, and I just don’t think people thought of me like that.”

The former Miranda star continued: “Weirdly, the part of Lucifer, in my own head I’m like, ‘This is my Doctor Who.’ That’s what it felt like. It’s the character traits, isn’t it? Having the luxury to play such a fulfilling character.”

Ellis previously appeared in a 2007 episode of Doctor Who called Last of the Time Lords, playing a character called Thomas Milligan. Last of the Time Lords was the 13th and final episode of series three of Doctor Who. It was the final regular appearance of Freema Agyeman as Martha Jones, and the second departure of John Barrowman as Jack Harkness – although both starred in the following series.

Meanwhile, Lucifer season five is finally available to stream on Netflix, setting off on a brand new story where the devil finds himself besieged by a devious twin brother.

The first eight episodes includes some major revelations for several characters, ending with a surprising twist that will leave fans eager for more.

