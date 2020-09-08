Doctor Who missing story Fury from the Deep gets trailer for new animation

The new animated trailer for the classic Doctor Who story Fury From the Deep has been released.

The missing Patrick Troughton serial has been brought back to screens through animation, 50 years after since it was originally aired.

The story is the missing sixth serial of Doctor Who series six, a six-part adventure that was first aired in 1968. However, original tapes of the show went missing after broadcast, meaning no complete copy exists within the BBC archives.

Only snippets of footage and still images existed to represent the story, but off-air recordings of the soundtrack survived, so an animated recreation featuring the voices of the original cast has been possible.

Fury From the Deep centres on killer seaweed threatening to take over the world – seemingly lurking “in the darkness, in the pipeline, waiting”.

After the Second Doctor (Troughton) and companions Jamie McCrimmon (Frazer Hines) and Victoria Waterfield (Deborah Watling) materialise in the ocean off the eastern English coast, they soon become entangled with the colony of parasitic seaweed hell-bent on taking over humanity.

Killer seaweed has not appeared in the series since, but the story marks the first appearance of The Doctor’s sonic screwdriver, as well as assistant Victoria’s last adventure in the TARDIS.

Doctor Who is known for its “lost” episodes, with an assortment of adventures from the early years of the sci-fi drama wiped from the archives due to a BBC attempt to reuse film.

Fury of the Deep has been recreated alongside The Power of the Daleks and The Macra Terror with the use of animation – and now, even more lost Doctor Who episodes are said to be coming our way. The Mirror recently reported that 1967 serials The Evil of the Daleks and The Abominable Snowmen are set to be turned into animated stories themselves for release in 2021.

The Evil of the Daleks is notable for featuring the first appearance of Second Doctor companion Victoria Waterfield, with only the episode that she first appears in surviving to be returned to the BBC Archive.

Fury from the Deep will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and as an exclusive Steelbook in 2020. You can pre-order the show from Amazon and Zoom now. Want something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.