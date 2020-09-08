Accessibility Links

  Blake's 7, Survivors and Doctor Who's Dalek movies all coming to BritBox

The streaming platform is expanding its Out of this World collection later this month.

Blake's 7

Further solidifying its status as the streaming home of cult TV in the UK, BritBox has announced that it will be adding Blake’s 7 and the original Survivors to its platform.

The shows, along with a selection of other vintage series and films, will be joining the cult-themed Out of this World collection, which already includes The Prisoner, Sapphire & Steel and Gerry Anderson shows like Thunderbirds and Space: 1999.

All 52 episodes of Blake’s 7 – about a ragtag band of rebels fighting to overthrow a tyrannical galactic federation – will arrive on 10th September, while Survivors – which follows the remnants of humanity after 95 per cent of the population is wiped out by a freak plague – will follow on 17th September.

Both series were devised by Terry Nation, creator of Doctor Who’s Daleks – and Whovians will be happy to hear that the two Dalek movies from the 1960s starring Peter Cushing (1965’s Doctor Who and the Daleks and 1966’s Daleks’ Invasion Earth 2150AD) will also be streaming on BritBox from 10th September.

Peter Cushing as Dr. Who in the 1960s Dalek movies
Peter Cushing as Dr. Who in the 1960s Dalek movies
Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Avengers – starring Patrick MacNee, Diana Rigg and Linda Thorson – will also join the service on the same date, with the two surviving episodes of the first season plus the iconic Emma Peel and Tara King seasons available to stream. A selection of these episodes was briefly made available in error last month, before being removed from the platform.

Joining these classic shows on BritBox will be a trio of beloved cult movies – 1966’s prehistoric adventure One Million Years BC starring Raquel Welch, Hammer’s 1967 movie version of Quatermass and the Pit and the 1976 sci-fi drama The Man Who Fell to Earth starring David Bowie.

BritBox is also the exclusive streaming home of classic Doctor Who in the UK.

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Doctor Who (classic)

Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) in Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
