The Boys star Chace Crawford talks filming Patton Oswalt’s ‘bizarre’ cameo in season two

The Boys star Chace Crawford has revealed how the show filmed one of its strangest scenes, which saw comedian Patton Oswalt lend his voice to a set of gills.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime’s hit satirical drama has made its long-awaited return, picking up as Crawford’s character, The Deep, hits rock bottom after being embroiled in a scandal in season one.

In the second episode of season two, the aquatic crimefighter experiences a drug-induced hallucination and ends up singing Joe Cocker’s You Are So Beautiful with his own gills, voiced by Oswalt.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Crawford recalled filming the surreal sequence: “They told me that they had gotten him [Oswalt] for that, but he hadn’t recorded his stuff yet. So they just literally had the director or someone reading the lines.

“It is weird, it’s bizarre. It was a really interesting exercise in acting, but I was ready for it.”

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Nevertheless, Crawford admits to being somewhat apprehensive about performing the scene, particularly as it didn’t have a firm place on their packed schedule.

He continued: “We didn’t shoot that scene when we were shooting that episode, so it was kind of hanging over my head for the first half of the year. I was like ‘when are they going to drop that on me?’.

“And they did kind of drop it on me last-minute for second-unit and it was almost freeing that they did that, because I just had to jump in and do it.

“It was a little bit smaller crew and we had all day to do it, there wasn’t any other scene in front or behind sort of breathing down our neck. So we got to take our time with it, which was really nice.”

Oswalt was announced as having a “secret role” in The Boys season two late last year, but that didn’t make the cameo any less surprising for fans.

Due to Oswalt’s performance being recorded at a later date, a singer was on hand to guide Crawford’s rendition of the classic love song.

Crawford added: “He was trying to keep me on key and it was all sorts of bizarre and weird, and I wanted to make it sort of heartbreaking and vulnerable as well. I think, after seeing it, for better or worse it worked out… it was definitely one of the stranger things I’ve ever had to do.”

Advertisement

The Boys season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, new episodes every Friday. Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime and best Amazon series, or visit our TV Guide to find something else to watch.