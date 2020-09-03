Meet the cast of Netflix astronaut drama Away

Netflix never fails to attract top-tier talent to its projects, with the latest being two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, who leads a new sci-fi drama on the streaming service.

Away follows astronaut Emma Green as she leaves her family behind to embark on a three-year mission to Mars, charting the danger of the expedition and the emotional toll of being separated from your loved ones.

The series has assembled a diverse ensemble cast to depict an international space effort, hoping to shine a light on what humanity can achieve when we work together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix‘s Away.

Hilary Swank plays Emma Green

Netflix

Who is Emma Green? Emma is an astronaut who must leave her family behind when she is selected to lead a risky international mission to Mars, which will stretch across three years. The series follows her tough decision to leave and how she fares being so drastically separated from those she loves most.

What else has Hilary Swank been in? Hilary Swank is a big name in Hollywood, having one two Academy Awards, first for biographical drama Boys Don’t Cry and again for Clint Eastwood sports film Million Dollar Baby.

More recently, she starred opposite Daniel Craig in heist comedy Logan Lucky, and made appearances in Netflix sci-fi flick I Am Mother and controversial satirical horror The Hunt.

Ato Essandoh plays Dr Kwesi Weisberg-Abban

Netflix

Who is Dr Kwesi Weisberg-Abban? Kwesi is a member of Emma’s international crew, an English botanist with little to no experience of space travel.

What else has Ato Essandoh been in? Sci-fi fans may recognise Essandoh from his past roles on Amazon Prime Video’s Tales From The Loop and Netflix’s Altered Carbon. He has also played the recurring role of Dr Isidore Latham on hospital drama Chicago Med.

Mark Ivanir plays Misha

Netflix

Who is Misha? Another member of Emma’s diverse crew, Misha is a Russian cosmonaut who has sacrificed a lot to get where he is today.

What else has Mark Ivanir been in? Ivanir has recently bagged roles on Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind, Sky Atlantic drama The New Pope, and long-running spy thriller Homeland.

Ray Panthaki plays Ram

Netflix

Who is Ram? Ram is an Indian medical officer and Emma’s second-in-command aboard the spaceship they’re piloting towards Mars.

What else has Ray Panthaki been in? Avid followers of crime drama will recognise Ray from his roles as DCI Rav Sangha on ITV’s Marcella and Jevan Kapadia on Sky Atlantic’s recent smash-hit Gangs of London. He broke out playing Ronny Ferreira on BBC One soap opera EastEnders between 2003 and 2005.

Vivian Wu plays Lu

Netflix

Who is Lu? Lu is a Chinese taikonaut planned to be the first person to walk on Mars – that is, if the daring mission is successful.

What else has Vivian Wu been in? Wu has starred in a number of major films including 1987’s The Last Emperor and 1993 war film Heaven & Earth.

Talitha Bateman plays Alexis Logan

Netflix

Who is Alexis Logan? Alexis is Emma’s teenage daughter, who she leaves behind to embark on an ambitious mission to Mars. Alexis is left in the care of her father, Matt.

What else has Talitha Bateman been in? Bateman is probably best known for her roles in LGBT+ romcom Love, Simon, sci-fi disaster film Geostorm and creepy horror flick Annabelle: Creation.

Josh Charles plays Matt Logan

Netflix

Who is Matt Logan? Matt is Emma’s husband who becomes the sole carer of their teen daughter after she heads out on her outer space mission. A former astronaut himself, he understands the pressure his wife is under but has some major challenges of his own to overcome.

What else has Josh Charles been in? Charles is best known for his role as Will Gardner in The Good Wife, which he played across a five season run. He later bagged a memorable guest role on Netflix comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Away is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 4th September.