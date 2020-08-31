Accessibility Links

Watch Marvel Studios’ video tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star has been memorialised with a video featuring Marvel co-stars and crew.

Chadwick Boseman

Marvel has released a short film in tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died late last week after a long battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

The end title of Marvel’s tribute is simple and memorable: “You will always be our king.”

The tribute features Boseman on set, getting into character, in scenes, at awards shows and is peppered with heartfelt tributes from many of the people who worked with him in his too-short Hollywood career.

His Marvel Cinematic Universe colleague, Captain America star Chris Evans said: “Chadwick is just a powerhouse. Every single movie he’s made, there’s this internal, almost nobility.”

Black Panther co-star Angela Bassett said: “I had a great time with Chadwick, just warmth and camaraderie. I came into it of course with a great deal of respect for his previous work, so when I looked at him with proud eyes, it was as mother but also as comrade and colleague and Angela.”

Black Panther producer Nate Moore said: “It was Chadwick Boseman’s performance in 42 that really made us take a second look. There was such an honour and dignity to the way he played Jackie Robinson that we knew we needed for the character of T’Challa, the prince of Wakanda.”

Co-star Lupita Nyong’o added: “What doesn’t Chadwick bring to the character? He’s regal and grounded and brings a gravitas to it. All of this feed his T’Challa and I think he wore the crown with dignity.”

All about Black Panther

Black Panther
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

