First look at Star Wars and Harry Potter LEGO advent calendars

We’ve got a first look at the two new LEGO advent calendars for Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The two new calendars are set for release on 1st September, but US retailers are already showcasing the products.

YouTubers Ashnflash and Just2Good both picked up copies of the LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar and LEGO Star Wars advent calendar.

The early reviews reveal what’s behind each door if you want to know now.

We won’t spoil your Christmases by revealing everything within the calendars but, as a tease, inside the LEGO Harry Potter calendar you can expect to find Harry himself (of course), an invite to the Yule Ball and a golden egg.

Hiding with the LEGO Star Wars calendar is a very festive-looking Poe, the Razor Crest and Rey.

It is only the second LEGO advent calendar in the Harry Potter theme, but a momentous 10th for LEGO Star Wars.

This year’s Star Wars calendar is also pretty special because it ties in with a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special due to be released on Disney+.

Starring Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, as well as everyone’s favourite droids R2-D2 to BB-8, the Holiday Special will be available on the streaming service from 17th November to celebrate the Wookiee holiday Life Day.

The price of the LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar has not yet been revealed, but the LEGO Star Wars calendar is available to pre-order now for £33.

