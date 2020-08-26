Star Trek’s William Shatner hits back at George Takei criticism on David Tennant’s podcast: “He’s making things up”

William Shatner has responded to criticism from co-star George Takei about his behaviour on the set of the iconic 1960s sci-fi series, saying “George is making things up”.

Takei’s comments were made on David Tennant’s podcast David Tennant Does A Podcast With…, when he discussed the rivalry between Shatner and the rest of the cast and said at times it felt like “William Shatner against the world”.

He said the bad feeling was created by the excess fan mail co-star Leonard Nimoy (Spock) received compared to Shatner, who played the captain of the USS Enterprise, James Kirk.

“You know, movie-making, TV-making, theatre-making is all about collaborative teamwork,” said Takei, 83. “A good actor knows that the scene works when there’s that dynamic going on with the cast. Some actors seem to feel that it’s a one-man show. That’s the source of some tensions.”

Shatner took to Twitter to register his anger with Takei’s take, stating that the Star Trek cast never got to see the fan letters.

Shatner, 89, tweeted: “George needs a new hobby. Now he’s making things up. We never saw fan letters. That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photos. We barely saw George. He was in once a week at most-how would he know anything? The only person with jealousy is George.”

George needs a new hobby. Now he’s making things up. We never saw fan letters. ????????‍♂️ That’s why there’s so many secretary signed photos. We barely saw George. He was in once a week at most-how would he know anything? The only person with jealousy is George.???? https://t.co/Aq8vvHvVeG — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 25, 2020