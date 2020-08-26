Doctor Who: David Tennant teams with Peter Davison, Colin Baker to fight classic monsters

Doctor Who’s Tenth Doctor is set to collide with both his Fifth and Sixth incarnations in two new adventures.

Advertisement

Released today (26th August), the audio release Doctor Who: Out of Time 1 from Big Finish sees David Tennant and Tom Baker team up for a multi-Doctor special.

It has now been announced that this will be followed by two further chapters, each seeing the Tenth Doctor united with one of his former selves to battle a classic enemy.

Doctor Who: Out of Time 2 – The Gates of Hell will feature the Fifth Doctor (played by Peter Davison) and see Five and Ten fighting the Cybermen in the Catacombs of Paris. Written by David Llewellyn, it’s set for release in June 2021.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

July 2022 will round off the trilogy with the release of Doctor Who: Out of Time 3 – Wink by Lisa McMullin, with Colin Baker starring in a story that sees the Tenth and Sixth Doctors taking on the Weeping Angels on a distant planet where no one has the power of sight.

David Tennant said: “Why do we love multi-Doctor stories? I suppose it’s the band all coming together, isn’t it? I remember as a kid I’d read about things like The Three Doctors and could only imagine how exciting that must have been. And then The Five Doctors happened and, well, five Doctors didn’t really get together in the end but three Doctors and a man in a wig and some clips of Tom Baker all got together, and that was exciting enough. Just the idea that Doctors should come together, it’s exciting.”

Executive producer and director Nicholas Briggs added: “Doctor Who: Out of Time has got a really neat idea in it that brings the Doctors together. It gives them both a lot of space to be quintessentially their Doctors, while also giving them a lot of interaction with each other – plus fighting the Daleks! What’s not to love about that?”

Doctor Who: Out of Time 1 is now available to own as a collector’s edition CD (for £10.99) or a digital download (for £8.99) exclusively from the Big Finish website. A bundle containing all three volumes in the Out of Time series can also be pre-ordered for £27 (as a collector’s edition CD) or £24 (as a download).

Advertisement

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide