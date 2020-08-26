Battlestar Galactica is coming to BBC iPlayer as a boxset

The celebrated Battlestar Galactica reboot series is coming to BBC iPlayer and will be available to stream in full from early next month.

All four seasons of the sci-fi spectacular, as well as the two-part mini-series that launched the show, will be available as a boxset, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Battlestar Galactica coming to iPlayer will coincide with it getting a repeat airing on BBC Two, with all episodes available to stream from 5th September – the same day that the series will also start airing on broadcast television (at 9.45pm).

Developed by Ronald D Moore and starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer and Grace Park, the show – a revamp of the original Battlestar Galactica series from the late 1970s – originally aired between 2003 and 2009 on the Sci-Fi (later Syfy) network.

Like the original show, it focused on the war between mankind and alien aggressors called Cylons. The series received widespread critical acclaim and won four Emmy awards across its run.

It also spawned two spin-offs, the prequel Caprica which aired for one season in 2010, and the web series Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome, which was composed of ten short episodes and later aired on Syfy in 2013 as a compilation TV movie.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama. It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”

Last year, it was reported that a new Battlestar Galactica series was being developed for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, with Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail on board as showrunner.

While you’re waiting for the latest iteration of the franchise to emerge, though, why not go back and enjoy the ’00 series all over again… or, if you’re a newbie, for the very first time? You’ve got quite the epic journey – with many expected twists and turns – ahead…

