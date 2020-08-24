James Gunn promises a ‘massacre’ of characters in The Suicide Squad

It’s fair to say that James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad reboot is a bit of a departure from the previous 2016 film, with an entirely new 1970s style and reams of new characters joining the likes of Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtenay.

Among the C-list DC villains joining the roster of Task Force X (AKA the titular Suicide Squad) are Bloodsport, Mongal, Ratcatcher 2, Peace-Maker, Weasel, Blackguard, Savant, Javelin, Tok, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Thinker and Sul Soria (who may be a new character) – but if that line-up sounds a little unwieldy, don’t worry.

According to James Gunn, they won’t all be sticking around for very long.

“#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on,” he tweeted.

“At least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021.”

#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on… at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can't tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!???????? pic.twitter.com/iuw03UBAn8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020

In other words, it sounds like a good number of these imprisoned villains – who in the world of the original comic book and film are sent on missions after being implanted with miniature bombs that will explode if they disobey orders – will be cleared from the board throughout the film, some early on.

In some ways, this isn’t a surprise – even in the first Suicide Squad film, Adam Beach’s Slipknot was killed early in their first mission – but already our minds are racing about exactly who will be first on the chopping block.

Will Peter Capaldi’s first big post-Doctor Who role be more short than sweet? Is Nathan Fillion’s part here little more than a glorified cameo? Will the film shock us by offing a big name like Robbie or Courtenay? Or, if we’re being honest with ourselves, is it more likely that the guy with Javelin-themed superpowers won’t last too long?

And who knows? When the film is actually released, perhaps fans can create their own bingo-style cards complete with characters to cross off and aim for a full house of dead baddies. Truly, the sort of interactive viewing experience that the superhero medium has been crying out for all these years.

Whatever happens though, one thing’s for sure: next year, the Suicide Squad will truly live up to their name. And if that meant Capaldi had a nice relaxing movie shoot with only a day or two on set, well, we’re willing to forgive it.

The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021.