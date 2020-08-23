Zack Snyder’s Justice League gets first trailer as director confirms four specials

The wait is over: Zack Synder’s Justice League finally has a first trailer.

Fans have been campaigning for years to see the director have his chance to finish the film he started back in 2014.

And finally, Snyder took to the DC FanDome to reveal his creation – and confirm that it will be an epic four-hour series airing on HBO Max in 2021.

The Synder Cut trailer, set to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, follows individual members of the Justice League – that’s Batman (played by Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) – before they come together.

Snyder used his panel at the DC FanDome to address how his cut would be different to Joss Whedon’s, which was criticised for being too comedic and had many parts missing.

The director confirmed we will see more Cyborg, who was notably quite absent in the original Justice League, with Snyder claiming he will be the “heart of the movie”.

It also looks like we’re going to see a different side to The Flash, as Snyder told the panel: “I have a huge love for The Flash. You’re going to see a little bit more of his emotional arc, and I hope fans enjoy seeing that.”

And to prove that’s the case, we get a glimpse of The Flash’s love interest, Iris West.

He’s never fought us. Not us united. #TheSnyderCut. Coming 2021. Only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/gkFu5d4T4H — The Director's Cut of Justice League (@snydercut) August 22, 2020

He also hinted at some new powers for our beloved hero, teasing: “You know… he’s a quantum character. He interacts with time and space. So you might see him do something… I don’t know.”

The Justice League was released by Warner Bros. in 2017 and it wasn’t without its difficulties.

Snyder stepped down from production following the death of his daughter and he was replaced by Whedon, who finished the film.

Whedon implemented many reshoots and brought more humour and lightness to the film, all at a run time of 120 minutes.

The film didn’t perform well at the box office and after release, fans started campaigning for Snyder to release his own director’s cut, which would align more with his original vision of the film.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to be released on HBO Max in 2021.