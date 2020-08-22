Dwayne Johnson gives first-look at Black Adam costume ahead of DC FanDome panel

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is about to flip the DC Universe upside down in his new blockbuster, Black Adam.

Details about the highly-anticipated film have so far been quite sparse, but that’s all set to change in the DC FanDome event, which kicks off later today.

Ahead of the online convention, several DC stars have been teasing their panels – and it seems The Rock may have dominated the conversation.

Johnson sent social media into a quite considerable frenzy when he tweeted a dramatic first-look at his villainous character in action.

He tweeted: “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. He’s coming to crush them all. #ManInBlack #BLACKADAM.”

The post was accompanied with a short clip taking us on a journey through a dark and grim corridor before we see a figure emerge in an expansive room.

As the screen goes dark, Johnson once more hints at a crushing of our DC heroes before Black Adam finally flashes on screen.

Johnson is seen crouching down, punching the floor as fiery lightning bolts shoot out of his fist.

The dramatic concept art gives a first-look at the costume as Black Adam can be seen with a glowing lightning bolt on his chest – his shoulders are adorned with Greco-Roman style patterns, paying homage to the character’s ancient origins.

Speaking about the role, Johnson added on his Instagram account last November: “I am honoured to join the iconic DC Universe and it’s a true pleasure to become Black Adam.

“Black Adam is blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people — but he does it his way. Truth and justice — the Black Adam way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”

Black Adam is expected to be released on 22nd December 2021. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.