Olivia Wilde is directing a Marvel female superhero movie for Sony

US actress turned director Olivia Wilde is reported to be developing a female superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Sony.

Advertisement

There has been no confirmation from Sony, but Deadline reports that the movie will be based on Spider-Woman and the former House star Wilde seemed to confirm this on Wednesday with a tweet consisting of a simple spider emoji.

The Spider-Woman character has actually been the alter ego of several characters in the Spider-Man movie world over the years, including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, who was the first to sport the costume in the late 1970s. Wilde will reportedly completely revamp Spider-Woman in collaboration with writer Katie Silberman and producer Amy Pascal, who she is working with on other movies, including a Christmas “buddy” project for Universal.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Wilde has made an impressive start to her directing career, which began with the well-received coming-of-age story Booksmart in 2019, followed by psychological thriller Don’t Worry Baby with Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The superhero project has been high on Sony’s priorities since the start of 2020, but Wilde was reportedly ready to pass on it due to burgeoning commitments. Deadline suggested that the kudos of having her own female superhero franchise proved too good to say no to.

Spider-Woman (if it is in fact that) will become the second female character from Marvel to be developed by Sony after SJ Clarkson was hired to direct a Madame Webb movie. The company has the rights to numerous Marvel Comics characters and the movie will join the likes of Venom, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Morbius in their catalogue.

Recently Nia DaCosta secured the sought-after director role on Captain America 2 for Marvel.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.