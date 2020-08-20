Fear the Walking Dead season 6 poster teases Morgan’s fate

A brand new poster for Fear the Walking Dead has been revealed, hintsing at tough times ahead for one particular apocalypse survivor.

Lennie James (Line of Duty) joined the cast in season four, reprising the role of Morgan Jones, which he had originally played on the main Walking Dead series.

At the end of season five, Morgan was in a particularly difficult spot, suffering a gunshot wound at the hands of Virginia and being abandoned as a pack of walkers slowly surround him.

His fate is one of the big questions lingering over season six and these latest reveals imply he may not have made it out in one piece.

The official Fear The Walking Dead Twitter page shared a new poster of Morgan with blood red eyes, which ominously reads: “The past is dead.”

Find out how the future plays out on the return of #FearTWD on October 11th. pic.twitter.com/W5HAfM93VV — FearTWD (@FearTWD) August 19, 2020

Paired with last month’s Comic-Con trailer, where Morgan only briefly features, it looks as if this could be the season where this veteran survivor’s luck finally runs out.

However, both Fear the Walking Dead and its sister show have packed some big surprises in the past, so there’s always an outside chance that Morgan could unexpectedly find a way out of his predicament.

Fear the Walking Dead is returning to television for its sixth season on Monday 12th October at 9pm on AMC, bringing some added scares to the spookiest time of the year.

The long-delayed The Walking Dead season 10 finale is also set to air in October, while a brand new spin-off will hit screens immediately after, expanding the world of the franchise even further.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a two-season limited series which follows the first generation of teenagers to grow up in a world ravaged by zombies.

The series stars a number of newcomers as the leads, while Julia Ormond (Gold Digger), Annet Mahendru (The Americans) and Nico Tortorella (The Following) take supporting roles.

