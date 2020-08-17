A new horror series has arrived on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV – and with acclaimed filmmakers Jordan Peele and JJ Abrams both attached as producers it was always likely to be a rip-roaring success.

Lovecraft Country takes place against the backdrop of 1950s Jim Crow America and focuses on Atticus Freeman, a young black man taking a road trip across the country with his uncle as they search for his missing father.

Loosely inspired by the works of eponymous horror fiction writer HP Lovecraft, the series is brimming with terrifying monsters and biting social commentary – but another aspect of the show which stands out is the immaculately recreated period setting, which begs the question: where was Lovecraft Country filmed?

Read on for all the details about the shooting locations used for the chilling new series.

Where is Lovecraft Country filmed?

Large parts of the series were filmed in Chicago, with CBS Chicago reporting in 2018 that the city’s Pilsen neighbourhood being transformed into 1950s Chicago for the shoot – with the impressive set captured in a resident’s Instagram post, which you can see below.

Other areas in Illinois were also used for the shoot – with the village of Elburn playing host to the Simmonsville Diner scenes (Ream’s Meat Market moonlighted as the diner), as well as Nanny’s Bakery and AG Food Market while the city of Woodstock was also used for some Simmonsville scenes – reportedly the city’s first major screen appearance since its extensive use for Groundhog Day.

Lovecraft country won’t be on tv until next year but here is a little photospread on filming in Elburn IL where the street was turned back to the 1950’s Posted by The Propstop on Sunday, July 29, 2018

Meanwhile away from Illinois, parts of Georgia also appear in the series – with sound-stages used at the state’s Sound stages were used at Blackhall Studios, in addition to scenes shot in the city of Macon and in Atlanta, where much of the latter parts of the series were filmed, according to Stomp and Stammer.

Lovecraft Country airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Mondays at 9pm. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide