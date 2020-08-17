Accessibility Links

Harrison Ford features in Solo: A Star Wars Story in fan-made deepfake video

Watch Harrison Ford reprise his iconic Star Wars role as a younger Han Solo - using the help of deepfake technology.

Harrison Ford

A fan-made video using deepfake technology has reimagined Solo: A Star Wars Story with a young Harrison Ford.

The 2018 Star Wars prequel following a younger Han Solo sees Alden Ehrenreich take on the iconic role – but in this fan version, Solo is played by the original actor, Ford.

Superimposing Ford’s face onto Ehrenreich’s own performance, we get a glimpse of what it would have been like to see a younger Ford reunite with Chewbacca, and meet Thandie Newton and Woody Harrelson’s characters – but the video also illustrates just how well Ehrenreich mimics Ford’s mannerisms.

Check out this side by side comparison of the two actors from the deepfake version.

“This really shows how good Ehrenreich’s performance was – the facial expressions, speech cadence, body language and other mannerisms match up perfectly to what Ford would have done,” a YouTube user commented below the video.

Harrison ford
Alden Ehrenreich and Harrison Ford (Credit: YouTube/ Lucas Films)
YouTube/ Lucas Films

“Great job! Only 133 minutes left to deepfake and the movie will be complete!,” another user wrote.

However, another commented, “It’s interesting and weird because even with Ford’s face, Alden doesn’t really look like Han Solo.”

While Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office, earlier this year Disney+ was rumoured to be continuing the film’s story with a sequel or spin-off for the platform, according to Star Wars Unity.

You can watch the full deep fake video here.

You can sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. Check out our best shows on Disney+ and our best movies on Disney+ if you’re looking for more to watch. 

You can also find out how to watch the Star Wars movies in order or, if you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (LucasFilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
