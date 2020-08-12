Sky announces darkly comic horror series The Baby from Sex Education producer

Sky has announced a brand new darkly comedic horror series, which will delve into the anxiety felt over whether to have children.

The Baby is created by Sex Education producer Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer, following a 38-year-old woman named Natasha who unexpectedly finds herself with a baby.

The new dependent derails a life of doing what she wants, when she wants, as she finds herself at the mercy of the controlling, manipulative infant with “violent powers”.

Over the course of the eight-episode series, The Baby will deconstruct the “joy of motherhood”, questioning who really gets to choose to have children and who doesn’t.

Robins-Grace and Gaymer said: “With The Baby we want to explore the powerful anxiety around the question of whether or not to have children.

“The ambivalence of not knowing, the bafflement at everyone else’s certainty and the suspicion that the whole thing is one millennia-long scam.

“We’re thrilled to be working with such a phenomenal team of producers to help us bring this weird baby into the world with HBO and Sky.”

The series is a co-production between Sky and prestige US broadcaster HBO, which aims to begin filming in the UK sometime next year.

Previous collaborations between the two media giants include last year’s critically acclaimed factual drama Chernobyl and Helen Mirren period piece Catherine the Great.

No casting details have been announced for the project just yet, but Robins-Grace and Gaymer will be joined behind the camera by a female-led creative team.

The second season of Netflix’s Sex Education arrived on the streamer in January to another set of strong reviews and huge viewership, with a third chapter confirmed to be on the way.

The Baby will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.