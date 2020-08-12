Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Welcome back Christopher Eccleston

Unless you’ve been living in a hole at the back end of the Medusa Cascade, you’ve probably heard the news that Christopher Eccleston will be making a Doctor Who return, with the actor set to voice his Ninth Doctor for 12 new audio stories.

Advertisement

But what could this mean for the Ninth Doctor, and his place in Doctor Who history? And looking ahead, is this just the beginning of Eccleston’s Who redux?

In this week’s podcast we try our best to find out, offering our own theories for what these Big Finish stories could cover – Cybermen and new companions, anyone? – as well as how they’d possibly fit into Eccleston’s short era at the helm of the TARDIS (we’re thinking he packs a lot in pre-episode one without looking in a mirror).

Plus, we examine the context of Eccleston’s grand return and his possible reasons for returning to the role, as well the chance of him also reprising the Ninth Doctor for a TV return. Anything is possible in Doctor Who, after all.

Want to Vworp your way to a galaxy’s worth of Doctor Who content? Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to our Whosletter to keep up with all the latest series news, episode reviews and interviews, along with plenty of our classic features from deep within the TARDIS archives. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Eccleston’s new Doctor Who adventures will take the form of 12 full-cast adventures from audio drama producers Big Finish, being released in 2021 – 16 years after he bade farewell to the series after just 13 episodes.

These new stories will be divided across four box sets, starting with volume one in May 2021.

Want more? You can check out our pieces on why Christopher Eccleston’s Doctor Who return is a victory for fans, what adventures the Ninth Doctor could get up to and even whether we could see him back on TV.

Or, if you want something a little more current, we’ve also delved into a mysterious new detail picked up from Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who episodes…

Advertisement

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide