When is Project Power released in Netflix? What is it about?

There might have been a major lack of new films in cinemas this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s been no stopping the steady stream of new Netflix movie releases.

Following big hits such as Extraction, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and The Old Guard, the streamer now has another blockbuster arriving on the platform: Project Power.

The film boasts an A-List cast and an intriguing premise – read on for everything you need to know.

When is Project Power released on Netflix?

The film lands on the streaming platform on Friday 14th August.

Who is in the cast of Project Power?

The Project Power cast is headed up by Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), who takes on the lead role of Art – and he is joined in the cast by Joseph Gordon Levitt (Inception) and The Deuce star Dominique Fishback.

Other supporting players include Machine Gun Kelly (Bird Box), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Amy Landecker (A Serious Man) and Allen Maldonado (Black-ish).

What is Project Power about?

The film follows Art, an ex-serviceman with a “personal vendetta” who lives in a world where it is possible to take a pill that will give the user super powers for five minutes, including invisibility or becoming bullet proof – but which also comes with a risk of death. (Here’s a complete guide to the powers in Project Power.)

Art join forces with a teenaged drug dealer played by Dominique Fishback and a police officer played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt as they attempt to put a stop to the pill’s creators.

Is Project Power based on a comic book? No, despite its super-powered plot-line, the story is actually the invention of screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

For more on the film, including our verdict on whether it’s worth watching, check out our Project Power review.

Project Power trailer

You can take a look at the action-packed first trailer below:

