Meet the cast of Netflix movie Project Power

Netflix has been on top form when it comes to releasing new blockbusters lately and the next film to fall into that category is Project Power, which takes place in a near future where anyone can take a pill that will briefly give them superpowers, but may also cause their death.

Advertisement

It’s a killer premise – and luckily the streaming giant has managed to assemble a cast to match, with Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback all taking on main roles.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they’re playing and where they might have seen them before.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jamie Foxx plays Art

Netflix

Who is Art? A former military officer, Art is hell-bent on stopping the production of the pill due largely to a personal vendetta – with his daughter held captive by those producing the pill.

What else has Jamie Foxx been in? Foxx is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, having won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Ray Charles back in 2004 and appeared in a slew of big budget films since, including Django Unchained, Baby Driver and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Other big screen highlights include roles in Collateral, Dreamgirls and Just Mercy – and he is also a Grammy Award-winning musician, with four top 10 albums to his name as a producer.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Frank

Netflix

Who is Frank? Frank is a rogue cop who has an alliance with drug dealer Robin and who enjoys taking the pills, which help him when it comes to fighting crime in the city.

What else has Joseph Gordon-Levitt been in? Gordon-Levitt first gained recognition as a child actor in films including 10 Things I Hate About You, before having a hugely successful spell in the late ’00s and early ’10s with roles in a wide range of Hollywood hits such as (500) Days of Summer, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, 50/50 and Looper.

More recent roles include playing Edward Snowden in the 2016 biographical film Snowden, and the lead role in the Amazon Studios action thriller film 7500.

Dominique Fishback plays Robin

Netflix

Who is Robin? A teenager who cares for her mother but who makes cash dealing the pills, Robin has ambitions of becoming a rapper – and daydreams of defeating her teacher in a rap battle.

What else has Dominique Fishback been in? Fishback is best known for her work on the small screen, having had recurring roles in the 2015 miniseries Show Me a Hero and sketch comedy show Random Acts of Flyness, as well as being a series regular on HBO series The Deuce. Big screen performances have included roles appearances in The Hate U Give and Night Comes On.

Rodrigo Santoro plays Biggie

Netflix

Who is Biggie? Biggie is a big-wig at Project Power, and is responsible for the use of New Orleans as a testing ground for the pill.

What else has Rodrigo Santoro been in? Santoro has had a number of main roles in TV shows both in English and Portuguese – with his most high-profile small screen roles being Hector Escaton on Westworld and Paulo on Lost. On the big screen, notable appearances have included Love Actually, 300 and I Love You Phillip Morris, while he has also won numerous acting awards in his native Brazil.

Courtney B Vance plays Captain Crane

Netflix

Who is Captain Crane? Police chief Captain Crane is Frank’s no-nonsense boss, and is responsible for turning him in the direction of Art.

What else has Courtney B. Vance been in? Vance’s long career has seen him appear in films including Hamburger Hill and The Hunt for Red October, while he also has a wealth of TV credits to his name, with notable roles including Assistant District Attorney Ron Carver on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Johnnie Cochran on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story – the latter of which won him a Primetime Emmy.

Machine Gun Kelly plays Newt

Who is Newt? Newt is Robin’s cousin and has got in at the deep end when it comes to the pill.

What else has Machine Gun Kelly been in? Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) is best known for his music career – having released five studio albums, but previous acting credits have included a main role on comedy-drama Roadies and minor appearances in films including The King of Staten Island, Bird Box and The Dirt.

Advertisement

The supporting cast also includes Allen Maldonado (Black-ish) as Landry, Amy Landecker (Transparent) as Gardner, Tait Fletcher (Westworld) as Wallace, Andrene Ward-Hammond (Just Mercy) as Irene, Mike Seal (The Walking Dead) as Taylor, Kyanna Simpson (Black Lightning) as Tracy, CJ LeBlanc (Just Mercy) as Miggs, CG Lewis (Looking for Alaska) as Tommy and Joseph Poliquin (Greyhound) as Indo.