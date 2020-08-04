The Star Trek universe is expanding at an unprecedented rate, with no fewer than five television shows in active production at the time of writing.

The franchise is boldly going into areas it has never explored before, such as outright comedy in Lower Decks and children’s entertainment in the newly-announced Star Trek: Prodigy.

The series was revealed during a Comic-Con@Home panel, where executive producer Heather Kadin revealed the eye-catching logo and described the show as a way for kids to get into Star Trek.

Here’s everything we know so far about Star Trek: Prodigy.

When is Star Trek: Prodigy on TV?

There’s no specific air date for Star Trek: Prodigy just yet, but the series will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy about?

According to StarTrek.com, Prodigy “follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.”

The CG-animated series follows in the footsteps of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels, both of which amassed huge fanbases across all ages.

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Prodigy?

No cast members have been announced for Star Trek: Prodigy, but we’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

We do know that Kevin and Dan Hageman will serve as showrunners on the project, who have previously worked on Lego’s Ninjago series and Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters on Netflix.

Alex Kurtzman has previously hyped up the show as “incredibly cinematic,” placing it on the same level as acclaimed Netflix anthology Love, Death and Robots (via Deadline).

Is there a Star Trek: Prodigy trailer?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer yet and odds are we may not get one until next year.

