  5. Stranger Things delay a “blessing” for the writers

Stranger Things delay a “blessing” for the writers

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the hit horror series, has opened up about the show's current hiatus.

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things

Think the corona-caused delay of Stranger Things is a huge setback to fans? Maybe. But as one of the show’s stars recently said, the setback could be a secret “blessing” for the writers.

Speaking recently about the Netflix horror’s downtime, Nancy Wheeler actor Natalia Dyer opened up about how the delay may ease the usual on-the-go nature of the scriptwriting. “Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then [showrunners The Duffer Brothers] have to keep writing due to the schedule of it. And it takes a while to craft a script,” she told THR.

“So, normally, there’s a kind of ‘writing as we’re going’ but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think and create.”

In fact, although filming was suspended in mid-March, the writers on the show indicated on Twitter that scripts for the entire season were only finished in June.

Although Dyer didn’t suggest when production may resume on the show, she did reveal the lengthy break was unexpected.

“At first, it was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to go on a two-week hiatus,’ and then, it was like, ‘Okay, we’re really going to go on a hiatus,’” she said.

“It’s kind of wild to think about because it’s something that you look forward to so much, and there’s so much preparation and excitement around it. And then, we start and stop. And now, it’s been quite a while. But I’m very, very excited for when we do go back.”

She added: “I’m excited by the scripts. I’m excited for everything that this season is going to be.”

According to David Harbour (who plays Chief Jim Hopper on the Netflix drama), the fourth season was “was supposed to come out early next year”, but the release date would “probably be pushed back” in wake of the filming delays.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
