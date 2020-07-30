Netflix signs landmark deal with Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones

Netflix has struck a deal to invest in the new production company set up by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones – and could yet take full control of the company.

According to Deadline, the deal comes after a year of negotiations, and will reportedly see the streamer given the option to fully purchase the company, titled Broke And Bones, in instalments over the next five years.

This would then give the platform exclusivity when it comes to Brooker and Jones’ new series and interactive projects, with the pair having already worked with Netflix on Black Mirror, which has streamed on the service since its third season in 2016.

Brooker and Jones set up the new company earlier this year having departed Endemol Shine company House Of Tomorrow, and the first commission was coronavirus comedy special Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, which aired on the BBC earlier this year.

It is reported that the first Broke and Bonesproject to be included in the Netflix deal is already in the works and will be revealed soon, although it is not thought to be a new batch of Black Mirror episodes given that Endemol Shine still owns the rights to the Black Mirror brand.

Broke and Bones marks Netflix’s first investment in a UK company and may be considered overdue given the wealth of content created for the service in the UK and by British talent, with shows such as Sex Education and The Crown among the most popular on the platform.

Previously, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had indicated a desire to expand its UK operations, claiming, “The UK has had such a long and strong storytelling expertise… there’s such a powerful and strong infrastructure that it’s the biggest place that Netflix develops content outside of the U.S.”

You can watch all episodes of Black Mirror on Netflix.