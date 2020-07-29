The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito teases Darksaber’s “key” role in season two

Accessibility Links

The mysterious villain will be causing plenty more trouble in the episodes to come.

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito has teased how his character’s signature weapon will play a key role in the season two of the Star Wars spin-off.

The actor plays villainous Moff Gideon in the flagship Disney+ original series, a former Empire commander who targets the eponymous bounty hunter and his pint-sized companion, The Child (aka Baby Yoda).

The Mandalorian star’s commanding performance in the role caught the attention of fans and earned him a spot on the list of Emmy nominations 2020 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama, but the weapon his character wields has caused just as much online chatter.

*Spoilers for The Mandalorian season one finale follow*

In the season one finale, after a devastating tie-fighter crash, Gideon frees himself from the wreckage using a legendary weapon known as the Darksaber.

A sinister variation of the typical lightsaber, the weapon has a long history of association with followers of the Mandalorian way of life, something which is explored in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

However, it’s unclear how the blade came into Moff Gideon’s possession and exactly how capable he is with it, but we can expect plenty of answers in the upcoming second season.

“You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world,” Esposito told Deadline. “Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later.

“[It] is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together.”

It appears that the Darksaber may not be the only surprise that Gideon has up his sleeve, as the Breaking Bad star went on to drop a hint that there is something else that elevates him above his fellow Empire elites.

Esposito added: “He is a supreme being in a sense. He knows it, but not everyone in the universe knows it. What we don’t know is how extra special he is yet.”

The Mandalorian season two does not have a confirmed release date just yet, but filming was completed before the coronavirus pandemic, so it is expected to stick to its planned premiere this Autumn.

