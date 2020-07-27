Will there be an Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix?
The teen drama has proven a hit with viewers since it debuted earlier in April.
Mystery teen drama Outer Banks gained a legion of followers after debuting on Netflix back in April, with a number of fans desperate for news of the hugely-popular teen drama’s renewal for season two.
Luckily for Outer Banks buffs, season two of the North Carolina-based series is officially happening, with the adventurous Pogues returning for more treasure-hunting, crime-solving and boat-sailing.
The series follows the group of teenagers, living on the costal barrier of North Carolina as they search for their ringleader John B’s missing father.
Outer Banks’ first season ended on a cliffhanger, with the final episode revealing that John B and Sarah actually survived when their boat capsized – but what will happen next to the pair? Will their friends find out that they’re still alive? And will they find the gold after all?
Here’s everything we know about season two so far.
Outer Banks season 2 on Netflix: Is it happening?
Good news for Outer Banks fans – the teen drama is officially returning for a second season on Netflix.
Netflix announced the news on Friday 24th July via the show’s Twitter account, writing: “We’ll sea you again!”
We’ll sea you again! ???? #OBX pic.twitter.com/XlCVQaSrgr
— Outer Banks (@obxonnetflix) July 24, 2020
The show’s renewal is no surprise considering that the drama has been Netflix’s third most popular show this year, ranking behind Tiger King and Ozark.
While we currently don’t know what’s in store for Outer Banks’ return, creator Josh Pate told USA Today: “I’m pumped to hear people’s reaction and what they want to see in season two.”
“This is a teenager who is about to take on the biggest journey of his life and do right by the memory of his father. That’s really exciting to think about,” he added.
In even better news, Pate spoke to EW about the series future beyond a second season, stating he had plans for four or five seasons: “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.
“We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories.”
Outer Banks season 2 release date
While Outer Banks has now been renewed for season 2, it’s hard to tell when we’re likely to see the Pogues again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has delayed a number of shows across the world.
With this in mind, we’re unlikely to see season two until late 2021 at the earliest – however, with production on other Netflix shows like Sex Education due to start in August, there is hope that filming on Outer Banks’ second season won’t be too delayed.
Watch the Outer Banks trailer below
Outer Banks season 2 cast
According to Variety, Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce) and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming series.
This was further confirmed by the Outer Banks Twitter page, which posted pictures of Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey and Jonathan Daviss throwing up peace signs to celebrate season two.
✌️- that’s it that’s the tweet! pic.twitter.com/0qW0EPzVdv
— Outer Banks (@obxonnetflix) July 24, 2020
Outer Banks season 2 auditions
Again, until it is safe to move ahead without social distancing precautions, filming for any second season of Outer Banks will remain on hold, meaning that there’s no word yet on auditions – keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back for all the latest on how you can get involved with the series.
Outer Banks is streaming now on Netflix – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide