Avengers: Endgame named best Marvel movie in new poll

After multiple rounds, weeks of voting and some genuinely tough match-ups, RadioTimes.com readers have crowned their favourite Marvel movie – 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

After dominating all of its heats throughout the seven-week contest, Endgame faced a tougher match in the final where it took on 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, with the pair closely matched in votes right until the end.

However, when the vote closed Avengers: Endgame was on top with 54 per cent of votes to Infinity War’s 46 per cent, meaning that it was the second part of Marvel’s grand plan finale that took the crown.

And perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of over a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s crossover storytelling, stuffed with superheroes, shock twists, cameos and exciting action sequences.

The story saw the scattered Avengers dealing with the fallout of previous movie Infinity War years later, before uniting (and inventing time travel) to reassemble the Infinity Stones and take on Josh Brolin’s Thanos. And by the end of the adventure fans ended up having to say goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man, who sacrificed his life (within a larger mass superhero battle) to destroy Thanos’ forces for good. Cue waterworks.

Setting new box office records and receiving positive critical attention, it’s no exaggeration to say Endgame was one of the biggest cinema releases of the 21st Century. Is it any wonder that fans still like it so much?

Of course, the same could be said for Infinity War, which narrowly came close to victory – but perhaps that film’s downbeat conclusion and (relatively) smaller-scale cost it crucial votes in the end, allowing its more hopeful, larger successor to slip away with the win.

Or perhaps people just enjoyed Endgame more than Infinity War. Who knows? All we can say for sure is that after weeks of voting, it’s the big, commercial crossover Marvel movies that seem the most universally popular, even as the more critically-acclaimed standalones are somewhat passed over.

Perhaps as Marvel’s Phase Four gets underway that could change – but for now, it’s clear that the company’s big finish is exactly the sort of movie the fans still like to see. Excelsior!

