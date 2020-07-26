Zack Snyder reveals black suit Superman from his Justice League cut

While we’re still a long way from seeing the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League onscreen, the director has revealed another sneak preview from his “restoration” of the 2017 movie – the long-awaited black Superman suit originally planned to be worn by Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel during the latter part of the movie.

“I would argue for the black suit all the time and [the studio] said it was not a good idea,” Snyder said during a fan-led “Justice Con” virtual panel, with the black suit supposed to reference a similar series of events in the comics where Superman rose from the dead and wore a darker costume.

In the end, after Snyder departed Justice League for personal reasons and the film was completed by Joss Whedon the black Superman suit was cut (barring a cameo in a deleted scene), with many fans upset by the absence after Snyder had teased its appearance during filming.

“We had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it easier to adjust,” Snyder explained.

“We knew how to do this transformation. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it, because frankly [the studio] was just not into it.”

Still, now fans are able to see the suit in action, with Snyder unveiling a short scene during the panel of Cavill’s Superman in his new threads that’s set to be a part of the upcoming Justice League recut.

“I knew it was the correct evolution for him after he rose from the dead,” Snyder said. “But the perception of the black suit was just, ‘You’re trying to make the movie dark and not hilarious.'”

And of course, this won’t be the only remnant from Snyder’s vision of the film to be resurrected in the Justice League recut, with the director already confirming that ultimate villain Darkseid is set to play a role and noting during the Justice Con panel that he wouldn’t be using any of Joss Whedon’s reshoots.

“There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie,” Snyder said. “I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact.”

In other words, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will very much be Zack Snyder’s Justice League. For a lot of fans, that’s bound to be pretty exciting.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will come to HBO Max in 2021. Why not watch the back catalogue and watch the DC movies in order while you wait.