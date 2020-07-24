The Boys will be boys again as Amazon confirms season three

Season three of the superhero TV series The Boys has been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video more than a month before season two debuts on the streaming service.

As another mark of its impact, Amazon also announced a weekly aftershow, Prime Rewind: Inside the Boys, which will be hosted by Aisha Taylor and will delve into the stories behind the story.

The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke said of the aftershow, “it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing”.

Get ready for an extra dose of madness this season ???? Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys hosted by @aishatyler starts August 28 with a special recap of Season 1. pic.twitter.com/6GqhnRlaT4 — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 23, 2020

Kripke continued: “Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room, and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.”

Kripke added: “We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus.”

The Boys season one premiered on Amazon in 2019 and the dark superhero drama based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robinson’s comics proved to be a huge success globally.

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes are celebrities and entertainers, happy to sell their brands to the highest bidder, while The Boys, led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), are a disparate group of mortals who unite to keep a hold over the arrogant extraordinary beings, collectively known as The Seven.

TVLine reports that season two “finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.”

Butcher vanished after he was framed for the murder of Madelyn Stillwell, a period which is rumoured to be about to be turned into a standalone movie.

You can watch a sneak peak at the second season, in which The Boys are pitted against The Deep (Chace Crawford) and an aquatic assistant, below – warning: it’s not for the faint of heart!

Season three of The Boys will also be in eight parts. No release dates have been announced because like so much other programming it’s COVID-dependent.

Season two of The Boys will premiere on 4th September, 2020. You can watch The Boys season one on Amazon Prime Video now.