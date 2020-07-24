When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas? Cast, plot and trailer

A Quiet Place wowed horror fans when it crept into cinemas two years ago, challenging cinema goers to keep as dead silent as the characters on screen (that means no rustling your crisp packet, you know who you are).

Advertisement

Husband-and-wife duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt took the lead roles, as parents struggling to keep their two (remaining) children safe in a world dominated by terrifying monsters.

Making even the smallest sound equates to certain death, meaning the few surviving members of the human race have had to dream up clever techniques to stay completely mute.

The suspenseful shocker was a massive hit among critics and audiences, meaning anticipation is high for the sequel – although fans have had to wait much longer than expected.

A Quiet Place: Part II was due for release back in March, but pulled at the very last minute when it became clear coronavirus would necessitate the closure of cinemas around the world.

The film is now expected in 2021 – here’s everything you need to know.

When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas?

Although originally scheduled to hit UK cinemas on 20th March 2020, the release of A Quiet Place 2 was delayed until 4th September 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was pushed back further along with Mulan and Top Gun: Maverick to 2021 and is now set for release on 23rd April, 2021.

“We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theatres,” said Paramount’s president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane. “We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen.”

Director John Krasinski took to Instagram when the film initially moved to say that “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time” for the film to be released.

He went on to say that the film will be released at a time when “we CAN all see it together,” referencing the large groups of friends and family who experienced the first instalment together.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who’s in the cast of A Quiet Place 2?

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as mother Evelyn Abbott, alongside original cast members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus.

In terms of new faces for the sequel, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is joining the cast as a rather ominous-sounding |man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”.

Murphy has been keen to avoid revealing any major details about the role to ensure the film packs some surprises, but explained to Total Film how his character fits in this dour vision of the future.

“For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up,” he said. “Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

Widows actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in talks to star in the film, but has since dropped out and been replaced by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), playing an as-yet-unspecified role.

What is A Quiet Place 2 about?

The first A Quiet Place film followed the Abbotts, a young family in post-apocalyptic USA who are forced to live in silence to avoid being slaughtered by monsters with super-sensitive hearing.

It was a smash hit upon release in 2018, earning $340 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million, with a sequel put into production less than a month later.

Where the first film began to reveal the weaknesses that the vicious monsters had, this sequel is to answer more questions and introduce some brand new characters too.

“We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” Henry told the Observer, before dropping out of the film. “And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that.

“But I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

Who is directing A Quiet Place 2?

The US Office star John Krasinksi – who is Blunt’s off-screen husband and wrote and directed the first film – will not be starring in the sequel after his character was (spoiler alert!) killed off in the first film.

The Office actor will, however, be back on board to write and direct A Quiet Place 2.

Is there a trailer for A Quiet Place 2?

Yes, there are two – and if the early signs are anything to go by, it looks like the sequel will be no less suspenseful than the original.

We see a flashback to the first appearance of the horrifying monsters as they destroy human civilisation, while Cillian Murphy also makes his debut as new character Emmett.

A second teaser was released in February.

And there’s also a new poster for the film too…

Advertisement

A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled for release in September. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.