See The New Mutants opening scene and more unseen footage

The New Mutants director Josh Boone has shown the opening scene, including plenty of previously unseen footage, from the much delayed X-Men spin-off movie at Comic-Con@Home.

The movie stars Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga who all appeared on the panel with Boone, who was in a light-hearted mood about the film that was originally scheduled for release in 2018 but has become the butt of jokes from fans that it will never be released.

The latest release date is 28th August, 2020, but Boone joked the next thing to delay it would probably be an asteroid.

There has been speculation that the movie would go straight onto stream on Disney+, but that wasn’t confirmed by the panel.

Watch the amazing scenes in The New Mutants from the Comic-Con@Home trailer:

After the Marvel title rolls, the audience hears a voiceover from Dani Moonstar discussing the legend of two bears. Suddenly she’s awoken in the night and dragged out of the house by her father, desperate to get away from the town as an almighty conflagration erupts. He hides Dani and then goes back to help others. Soon, his body thrown back into the forest where she’s hiding.

Cut to: Dani is chained to a bed in some sort of institution as each of the New Mutants is introduced, along with the Demon Bear, in a disturbing montage.

Williams spoke about the relationship between her character, Rahne, and Dani: “In the world of superheroes, it is lovely to see these two fragile women find comfort in each other. I think it’s important for people to see these types of relationships.”

Boone said producing The New Mutants was a dream from his childhood comic-buying days.

“I finished making The Fault in the Stars for Fox and I knew they had the X-Men franchise and I loved it ever since I was a kid,” he said. “Loved this Daemon Bear saga and what Bill [Sienkiewicz, comic book artist] did. He mixed dark fantasy with horror and superhero comics and I’d never seen anything like that before and it looked so different from any comics that I read and they stuck out.

“I remember sitting in my apartment in LA years before I made my first movie, I had a stack of New Mutants comics and thought, one day… maybe! It was the merging of all those genres into something different.”

As they announced in the teaser, The New Mutants will open in cinemas from 28th August… “Fingers crossed!”

