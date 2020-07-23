How to watch The Legend of Korra online in the UK

Do you love Avatar: The Last Airbender? Well, obviously not the movie. However, if you’re an anime fan it’s likely you’re fond of the critically-acclaimed animated series – which now has a sequel.

Titled The Legend of Korra, the series once again delves into a world where select people can manipulate water, earth, fire or air. And avatars, like female character Korra (successor of Aang), can bend all four elements.

Originally aired by Nickelodeon from 2012 onwards, the show aired for four seasons, treating viewers to 54 episodes in total. Each run of The Legend of Korra was met by applause from critics, with three of the four seasons even achieving a perfect 100 per cent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

But how exactly can you watch the series online? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can I watch The Legend of Korra on Netflix in the UK?

Not currently. Although subscribers in the US can watch the show from August 14th 2020, there’s no word yet if it will be available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

Can I watch The Legend of Korra anywhere else in the UK?

Yes! All four seasons of The Legend of Korra are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now.

You can start watching here.

Who are the cast and characters of The Legend of Korra?

Korra, the 17-year-old protagonist of the series (who was inspired by female MMA fighters), is voiced by Janet Varney from US comedy-drama You’re The Worst.

She’s joined by “bending brothers” Mako (Entourage’s David Faustino) and Bolin ( The Wolf of Wall Street’s PJ Byrne).

The show also features several high-profile stars, such as Spider-Man’s JK Simmons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Parks and Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza and The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun.

Where can I watch Avatar: The Last Airbender in the UK?

You can watch three seasons of the hit anime series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The Legend of Korra is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.