When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Everything you need to know about the animated comedy

Star Trek is about to go boldly into the comedy genre with a brand new animated series taking a light-hearted look at life as a low-ranking crew member.

Star Trek: Lower Decks is created by Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan and set aboard the USS Cerritos, billed as “one of Starfleet’s least important ships” in the year 2380.

This experimental spin on the beloved sci-fi franchise has been awaited with equal parts excitement and trepidation from fans, who have become accustomed to the more serious tone established in recent hits Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

The first trailer for Lower Decks finally arrived in July, roughly a month before the show is scheduled to premiere, introducing us to a wacky cast that includes Ensigns Boimler (The Boys‘ Jack Quaid) and Mariner (Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome).

CBS has since released a sneak peek at a full scene from the show, which sees a frantic interaction between the two of them, proving that Romulan whiskey and Klingon weaponry don’t mix.

Here’s all your essential information about Star Trek: Lower Decks.

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Where can I watch it in the UK?

While executive producer Alex Kurtzman previously estimated that Lower Decks wouldn’t be with us until 2021 or 2022, CBS All Access has pleasantly surprised us by announcing a release date for next month.

The animated comedy is set for release on CBS All Access on Thursday 6th August.

While the show is being created for CBS All Access, a service not yet available in the UK, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will be distributing it worldwide.

It is currently unclear which UK channel ViacomCBS will be giving the show’s rights to but we’ll keep you updated when the news is announced.

Who is in the voice cast?

CBS All Access has announced that the support crew on the U.S.S Cerritos will be voiced by Space Force’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), The Boys’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Master of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford).

Other characters will be voiced by King of the Hill’s Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry Maguire’s Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), The Cleveland Show’s Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs) and New Girl’s Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

In July, Deadline revealed that comedian Paul Scheer has been cast in a recurring role on the animated series, playing Lieutenant Commander Andy Billups, chief engineer aboard the USS Cerritos.

Scheer has made guest appearances in a vast number of sitcoms, from recent episodes of The Good Place and Curb Your Enthusiasm, to HBO’s Veep and Fresh Off The Boat.

Has there been a Star Trek animated series before?

Affirmative – but it wasn’t an outright comedy. In 1973 fans of the original show were treated to Star Trek: The Animated Series, a sequel to the first live-action Star Trek programme that was cancelled in 1969.

What is the plot of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Star Trek: Lower Decks takes place on the USS Cerritos in the year 2380, where a group of aspiring ensigns are relegated to doing thankless work on the lower decks, while the bridge crew take all the glory they can get.

The series will explore the day-to-day lives of our underdog heroes as they get to know each other, while also coming up against galactic threats and sci-fi anomalies.

In a press statement, Alex Kurtzman described McMahan’s initial pitch for the show: “[He] won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’”

McMahan himself has also said Lower Decks won’t employ a classic Star Trek trope: “I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks?

There certainly is! You can get an idea of the show’s zany sense of humour from this teaser shared by CBS All Access:

If you want a closer look at what you can expect from a typical Lower Decks scene, this clip released by CBS gives some insight into the show’s Ricky and Morty style frantic humour.

