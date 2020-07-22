Accessibility Links

  5. Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish announce virtual event to replace annual fan gathering

Big Finish Day had to be cancelled earlier in the year.

Doctor Who - David Tennant, Tom Baker (Big Finish)

Having been forced to cancel Big Finish Day 2020 earlier this year, Doctor Who audio producers Big Finish have announced a new virtual event that will bring together stars of their various series.

From 4pm (UK time) on Saturday 1st August, a six-hour celebration will be live-streamed from the Big Finish YouTube channel, including interviews, virtual panels, mini-documentaries and “other visual treats”.

Doctor Who stalwarts set to feature include Paul McGann (the Eighth Doctor), Alex Kingston (River Song), Carole Ann Ford (Susan), Louise Jameson (Leela), Neve McIntosh, Catrina Stewart and Dan Starkey (Vastra, Jenny and Strax), and Nicola Walker (companion Liv Chenka).

Mark Bonnar and Jamie Anderson, who work across both Big Finish’s Doctor Who releases and their Space: 1999 range based on the classic Gerry Anderson TV series, will also be part of the event.

“We were disappointed to have to cancel our annual one-day Big Finish Day event at Derby QUAD, but we racked our brains to think what was possible by way of an alternative,” explained Nicholas Briggs, Creative Director at Big Finish.

Big Finish Day 2020 (virtual)
Big Finish

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, we’ve continued to produce many audio dramas so we thought a little peek into our lockdown lives might be fun. Virtual Big Finish Day promises star guests and surprises, as cast, crew and fans come together to make a special online event where everyone is invited.”

Big Finish has promised that “exclusive news” will be revealed during the livestream – and the good news doesn’t stop there…

Though this year’s live event had to be cancelled, Big Finish Day is scheduled to take place next year on Saturday 22nd May 2021, with all tickets originally purchased for 2020 being automatically transferred over to the new event. (Any ticket-holders who are unable to make the new date can contact Derby QUAD box office (from 7th September) for a full refund.)

Doctor Who

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 17:00:01 on 27/12/2019 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 12 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 2) - Picture Shows: GENERIC PORTRAITS FOR EPISODE 2 **STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 27/12/2019 17:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
