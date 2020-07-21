Accessibility Links

  5. Rare “lost” Doctor Who serial footage shows a classic Dalek attack
Rare “lost” Doctor Who serial footage shows a classic Dalek attack

Exclusive: In surviving footage included in the Power of the Daleks animation revamp, the tinpot terrors get ready to exterminate.

Power of the Daleks clip

It seems oddly appropriate that in a series like Doctor Who even some of its own stories are lost in time, with a host of missing episodes from the classic era of the show gradually being recovered and recreated over the years.

One of the most famous “lost” episodes, Patrick Troughton’s Power of the Daleks was recreated in animated form in 2016, and now a revamped, updated version of the animation is coming soon – but before watching that, why not check out some of the original footage?

You see, not all of Power of the Daleks was lost (or at least recorded over in the BBC archive), with some of the surviving clips included on the new DVD release. And RadioTimes.com can now exclusively debut one such clip below, showing the Daleks ramping up for an attack.

Taken from episode five of the 1966 serial, the clip (which mainly features four Daleks shouting “Conquer and Destroy” in front of a cardboard background of other Daleks) has circulated before, but the higher quality sound and picture definitely still make it a treat for Doctor Who completists.

Screaming Daleks! Wobbly sets! A hint of the credits and that classic theme! Really, beyond finding the actual episode itself, what more could a Who fan ask for?

To watch more of these surviving clips along with new behind-the-scenes features and the revamped animated Power of the Daleks itself, Whovians still keen to explore every corner of their favourite show would do well to pick up the new version of the serial when it’s released towards the end of July.

And who knows? In years to come, maybe there’ll be more lost Doctor Who footage emerging from the ether, alongside continued animated recreations using whatever material is left. As with much of this series, it’s only a matter of time.

Doctor Who: The Power Of The Daleks out on DVD and Blu-ray on the 27th July, and is available for pre-order now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

