Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Scifi
  5. The Boys goes “much further” with more extreme season 2

The Boys goes “much further” with more extreme season 2

"We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments," says series star Jack Quaid.

The cast of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, including Karl Urban and Jack Quaid

Season one of The Boys featured some pretty crazy – and, let’s be honest, disturbing – moments, including a woman being vaporised way back in episode one.

Advertisement

But according to series star Jack Quaid, who plays “Wee” Hughie Campbell, the upcoming second season goes way beyond what we’ve seen for far, with plenty of “insane, jockeying moments” to keep us on the edge of our seats (and our fingers over our eyes).

“We have gone so much further,” Quaid told Entertainment Weekly. “No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I’ve never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is on the run after being framed for murder, but no one knows where he is.

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” said Urban on his character’s whereabouts. “The Boys are on the back foot and spend a lot of their time trying to make an impact and get traction for taking down the Supes. Just because they’re wanted and in hiding doesn’t mean they’re gonna stop doing what they do. So, the objective is still fundamentally the same.”

Season one ended on a huge cliffhanger, after Billy Butcher discovered that his missing wife – whom he believed Homelander had raped and killed – was still alive, and raising Homelander’s superhero baby.

Season two of The Boys will premiere on September 4th 2020. You can watch The Boys season one on Amazon Prime Video now. Check out our lists of the best Amazon Prime series and best movies on Amazon Prime , or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Boys

Soldier Boy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Cooks Professional 1000W Stand Mixer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £10 off the fantastic 1000W Cooks Professional Stand Mixer

Whip up some of your best bakes yet with this powerful and easy-to-use stand mixer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing

All the new TV dramas still to come in autumn and winter 2020

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

Wigan Hull

Michael Potts Why the Championship is the best football league in the world