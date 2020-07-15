The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito teases twists in character’s season 2 future

There’s only a few months until season two of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ in October – and one of the show’s stars has teased some potential twists for his character in the second run.

Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Moff Gideon on the series, has revealed that his mysterious character could be Force-sensitive.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Breaking Bad star said, “To have this saber means that I can use it, and I can do my own dirty work, that I’m a fighter, that I’m a warrior. That’s part of me.

“It also creates the possibility that he is one of the ones. He possibly has that, and that to me is interesting because is he really that fallen hero? Is he a descendant of Darth Vader? Who is he?”

The true identity of Moff Gideon has been one of the main talking points amongst Star Wars fans ever since he appeared towards the end of The Mandalorian’s first series, with the character in possession of the legendary Darksaber.

It remains to be seen exactly what developments fans are likely to see in the new series but it appears all but certain Gideon will be explored in much greater depth – and Esposito’s comments seem to confirm that.

In addition, it looks like the upcoming series will be a pretty explosive affair, with Sam Witwer, who has previously voiced both Darth Maul and Emperor Palpatine in animated Star Wars projects, having earlier revealed that he has heard big things about the second season.

In an interview with Star Wars Holocron, the star said, “There are things that [writer Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

We can’t wait to have our minds blown!

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ in October 2020. You can subscribe to Disney Plus for £59.99 a year (or £5.99 a month).