Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: The mystery of the Master

How much do we really know about the Master? In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, we take a look into the many mysteries surrounding the Doctor’s greatest foe (currently played by Sacha Dhawan).

How did Missy become this new Master? Are there other Masters we’ve never met? And what other secrets are still to be revealed about the renegade Time Lord’s backstory?

One way we might find some answers is by listening to new Big Finish story The Lumiat, which apparently adds new details to the big exit for Michelle Gomez’s Missy, concluding her series 10 storyline and gently teasing her Sacha Dhawan future.

Having listened to the new audio adventure and studied a few different fan theories, we put forward our own best guesses for how the Master’s life may be ordered, and whether there are still some twists to come. Could Sacha Dhawan’s Master become Missy? Is the Lumiat canon? Or are we all experiencing the Master’s life entirely out of sequence?

Listen to the full podcast above to see what we concluded, or read our breakdown of the latest Master/Missy theories.

And elsewhere, John Simm has revealed his own favourite memories of the role…

Doctor Who will return to BBC One with Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021, with the festive special having completing shooting pre-lockdown as part of series 12 filming.

In April, Mandip Gill (who plays companion Yaz) told RadioTimes.com: “It was absolutely pure luck we happened to have filmed it. I guess it’s the way it always films – they filmed the special at the same time as series 12.”

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide